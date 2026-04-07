“I’ve always chased excellence but, for years, I confused it with perfection.

After building and leading high-performing sales teams in tech and software, I found myself burned out, overextended, and prioritizing everyone but myself. It wasn’t until a serious health crisis forced me to stop that I began to understand the real game wasn’t about doing more, it was about doing it differently.

That pause changed everything. I realized the gap between 99% and 100% is infinite when you’re always striving. And yet, most business leaders live in that space; caught between wanting to lead with purpose and getting lost in the noise of growth, urgency, and performance pressure.

Today, I help founders, executives, and revenue teams close that gap.”

What will Andrew be doing at ChannelNEXT?

The 3 P’s of Sales – Uncovering the Hidden Culture Gaps that Impact Your Bottom Line

Have you ever wanted to truly understand where revenue leakage was occurring within your company?

In channel sales, revenue problems rarely introduce themselves as revenue problems. They usually show up as people-problems first. Easy to see. Hard to diagnose.

A partner is not engaged. A reseller is not converting. Internal teams are frustrated. Enablement is inconsistent. Accountability feels unclear. Sales blames marketing, marketing blames product, product blames execution, and leadership is left trying to solve what looks like a people issue.

But in IT, SaaS, HaaS, and channel-driven organizations, these challenges are often only the visible symptom of a deeper misalignment between the internal cultures that drive channel performance: People, Process, and Product.

Channel sales and IT leaders often diagnose performance issues as people problems because that is where friction shows up first. But in IT, Managed Services and SaaS/HaaS organizations, the real issue is often deeper. In this interactive session, Andrew Leith explores the hidden gaps between the three cultures that shape channel revenue performance: People, Process, and Product.

Using a live LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® exercise, attendees will see how differently people think, interpret, and execute, even when working from the same information. This creates a powerful lead-in to breakout sessions where smaller groups use LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® to identify where cultural and operational gaps are hurting partner engagement, enablement, execution, and growth, then uncover practical ways to strengthen alignment across the channel.

See preview: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-andrew-leith-at-channelnext-east-2026/

Learn More or Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/