Simon-David Williams outlined the strategic growth of the ITSEC conference, now set to host 500 attendees at the Sheraton St-Hyacinthe from April 20–22. Governed as a nonprofit, the event has successfully expanded its reach to a diverse audience, bridging the gap between IT technicians, municipal leaders, SMBs, and the MSP/VAR channel.

Simon-David Williams a souligné la croissance stratégique de la conférence ITSEC, qui s’apprête à accueillir 500 participants au Sheraton Saint-Hyacinthe du 20 au 22 avril. Organisé sous une gouvernance à but non lucratif, l’événement a réussi à élargir sa portée auprès d’un public diversifié, créant un pont entre les techniciens informatiques, les dirigeants municipaux, les PME et le réseau des VAR et MSP.

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