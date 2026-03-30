The marketplace continues to hype quantum computing, but few people in the channel have actually seen it up close. That changed at this year’s RSA Conference, where IBM put quantum technology on full display.

An 80‑percent scale model of the cryostat and control electronics inside an IBM Quantum System Two was showcased on the show floor. System Two is IBM’s modular quantum computing platform designed to run large‑scale quantum workloads, the kind that push beyond the limits of classical supercomputers.

One example of a large‑scale workload is computing the electronic spectra of complex molecules, which requires simulating the quantum behavior of many interacting electrons. These problems belong to a class of simulations that grow so rapidly in complexity that even the world’s most powerful supercomputers cannot solve them.

Researchers are already experimenting with multi‑GPU and multi‑QPU hybrid approaches, but full‑scale versions of these simulations will ultimately require fault‑tolerant quantum computers.

Not all quantum tasks require fault‑tolerant hardware. A small‑scale workload, one that fits within today’s limited‑qubit devices, is something like simulating a very small molecule such as H₂ using a variational quantum eigensolver or VQE.

These workloads introduce hybrid quantum‑classical optimization techniques without demanding large qubit counts.

Even though they don’t require advanced quantum hardware, small workloads play an important role. They help validate device performance, support algorithm development, and allow programmers to learn quantum frameworks before scaling up.

IBM’s roadmap includes systems capable of running 100‑million‑gate circuits on 200 logical qubits, a scale intended to support business‑relevant quantum workloads later this decade.

The couplers pictured in the display model connect chips inside and between cryostats, enabling the system to scale to the sizes required for enterprise and scientific use cases. According to IBM, System Two is designed as the foundation for achieving fault‑tolerant quantum computation within this decade.

Organizations interested in purchasing a quantum computer can explore IBM’s On‑Prem Plan, which requires a custom quote. While IBM does not publish a price list, industry analysts have place the cost of enterprise‑grade quantum systems between $10 million and $45 million or more, depending on qubit count, infrastructure, and service contracts.

For those not ready to make that kind of investment, IBM also offers pay‑as‑you‑go cloud access, starting at $96 per minute, making quantum experimentation far more accessible.