James Allen, Chief Community Officer at Pia, talked about how AI-led automation is dismantling the traditional “headcount formula” that has long capped MSP growth. He detailed how Pia’s aiDesk platform allows partners to break past the standard industry ceiling of 250 endpoints per technician. By automating the “Tier 1 and Tier 2 noise”—such as password resets, user onboarding, and complex triage—Pia enables technicians to move from repetitive manual labor to high-value, billable strategy. This shift is particularly vital in 2026, as MSPs face rising labor costs and a market that increasingly rewards “outcome-based” efficiency over simple ticket resolution.

James also highlighted Pia’s move toward a “vibe-led” developer experience through its newly launched Automation Hub and Vibe Coder. These tools allow MSPs to discover and customize field-tested “PiaPacks” or use natural language to “vibe code” custom integrations, significantly lowering the engineering barrier to entry. Instead of managing a sprawl of disconnected single-point tools, MSPs can leverage a centralized marketplace of community-validated workflows that integrate directly into their existing PSA.

Check out our last interview with PIA; https://www.e-channelnews.com/update-interview-with-pias-new-ceo-david-schwartz/