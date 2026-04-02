Benny Czarny, CEO of OPSWAT, talked about a TV-style educational series called Into the Breach that OPSWAT produced to explain cybersecurity concepts simply and to give channel partners a marketing tool to position OPSWAT technology to executives and customers. The series involves Kari Byron, star of the MythBusters, a television personality known for science-based entertainment. You can see the video below.

Benny also reviewed OPSWAT’s partner portal and its partner-facing capabilities, including license management, partner support, sales and technical training, marketing and MDF management, and customer product management intended to reduce MSSP tool investment. He outlined a revised margin program, confirming that all OPSWAT offerings are subscription-based.