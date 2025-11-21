While many IT services and consulting firms are seeing their market share shrink, Boston-based NWN is rapidly expanding as a top AI solutions provider. This explosive growth is driven by high demand for its AI-powered Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions, positioning NWN to capture a significant share of the $2 trillion market dedicated to AI-services adoption.

In this discussion, Jim Sullivan, President and CEO of NWN Corporation, detailed the company’s growth through strategic acquisitions, such as Leverage Information Systems (Acquired September 2024) and InterVision Systems (Acquired June 2025). He highlighted NWN’s proactive response to market shifts, particularly in cloud services and AI integration, noting the positive impact of intelligent virtual agents on customer service. He also acknowledged the challenges enterprises face in AI implementation, stressing that success relies on clear objectives and effective strategies. Additionally, Jim outlined NWN’s growth strategy, which includes enhancing managed services through generative AI and cybersecurity.

See our previous interview with NWN: https://www.e-channelnews.com/nwn-transforms-the-digital-employee-experience-dex/