We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Marvin Ekk, VP of Operations at Nucleus Networks, talked about his company’s recent recognition among Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and his company culture, operational priorities, and technology strategy. He highlighted people and steady leadership as core differentiators after 19 years with the company, framing Nucleus as a trust-focused, people-first MSP that balances urgent operational support with strategic guidance.

Marvin traced how managed services responsibilities have expanded from basic firewall and spam protection to multi-layered security, compliance management, vendor complexity, and higher client expectations for uptime and visibility. He sees AI as both an efficiency opportunity and a new security/compliance vector: Nucleus has an internal initiative to capture repetitive workflows for AI automation, and clients are increasingly requesting AI-use policies and guardrails.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/