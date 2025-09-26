Noma Security, a unified platform for AI and agent security, recently announced the launch of its AI Agent Security solution, making it the first AI security platform capable of securing agentic AI at scale.

Nick Crouch, Senior Director of Channels at Noma Security, highlighted the company’s recent achievement of securing $100 million in Series B funding and its commitment to leading in AI security. He emphasized the importance of helping enterprises adopt AI safely, addressing risks such as data leakage and unauthorized usage, particularly with the rise of agentic AI. He also discussed the strategic role of channel partners in developing AI security programs, as well as the need for businesses to assess their AI capabilities while being mindful of security risks.