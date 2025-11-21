The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) released the Channel Trends in Cybersecurity 2025 report. Based on a global survey of more than 1,100 ITSPs, the study highlights how channel partners can capitalize on cybersecurity opportunities and position themselves as leaders in this high-growth market.

GTIA conducted this research to help ITSPs navigate emerging challenges and seize growth opportunities in an era where cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s essential.

Five key business and technology trends uncovered by GTIA include:

Cybersecurity remains under-prioritized : Despite widespread awareness of its importance, only about one-third of ITSPs currently treat cybersecurity as a core business focus.

: Despite widespread awareness of its importance, only about currently treat cybersecurity as a core business focus. Market growth is accelerating : According to IDC, the global cybersecurity market is forecasted to reach $377 billion by 2028 . Escalating cybercrime, regulatory pressures, and digital transformation are driving this growth.

: According to IDC, the global cybersecurity market is forecasted to reach . Escalating cybercrime, regulatory pressures, and digital transformation are driving this growth. AI is reshaping the battlefield : 52% of ITSPs plan to add AI-related cybersecurity tools to their portfolios within the next year.

: plan to add AI-related cybersecurity tools to their portfolios within the next year. Talent is the top enabler : 46% of ITSPs cite the availability of skilled cybersecurity professionals as the number one factor that would enable them to expand offerings today.

: cite the availability of skilled cybersecurity professionals as the number one factor that would enable them to expand offerings today. Threats are real and rising: 31% of respondents experienced an attack in the past year, reinforcing the need for stronger internal defenses, audits, and employee training.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a side offering—it’s the strategic heartbeat of modern ITSPs,” said Carolyn April, VP of Research and Market Intelligence, GTIA. “As the daily battle against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape persists, it is simultaneously increasing demand and creating new revenue streams. Effective cybersecurity management, guided by competent professionals, enables ITSPs to establish a reputable brand that is capable of effective risk management. ITSPs that prioritize cybersecurity today will define the channel’s future.”

Other notable insights revealed in the study:

Nearly half of respondents (46%) cite the evolution of generative AI tools used in cyberattacks as a major concern for the future.

cite the evolution of generative AI tools used in cyberattacks as a major concern for the future. The adoption of AI has accelerated reliance on data, making breaches potentially catastrophic for many customers.

42% of ITSPs identify gaining and retaining customer trust around private data as a critical challenge—especially for MSPs with full access to sensitive information.

“While AI might reign as the current darling of the tech hype cycle, the reality is that cybersecurity has established itself as one of the most lucrative and essential sectors in the IT ecosystem, demanded across businesses of every size and industry,” said April. “And while at least a part of the portfolio for many ITSPs, cybersecurity has evolved rapidly into a discipline of paramount importance to offer.”

GTIA will host a webinar on Friday, November 21, featuring Carolyn April and Matt Lee, Senior Director of Security and Compliance at Pax8 and GTIA’s Member of the Year, during which they will present the top five trends from the Channel Trends in Cybersecurity 2025 report. Register here to secure a spot.

GTIA members can access the full report and learn why cybersecurity is central to ITSP growth in the GTIA member portal or through the research page here: https://gtia.org/research