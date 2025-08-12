Adaptiv Networks, a leading provider of cloud-managed SD-WAN and secure access solutions, announced a strategic partnership with National Wireless.

With this partnership, National Wireless will integrate Adaptiv Networks SD-WAN connectivity and cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions into their Business Internet portfolio. This collaboration enhances the National Wireless portfolio by providing small and medium-sized enterprises with faster, more reliable, and cost-effective networking and security options. This partnership reinforces National Wireless’ dedication to providing innovative, reliable, and customer-focused solutions.

“Partnering with Adaptiv Networks allows us to elevate our Business Internet offerings to new heights,” said Dan Baker, President of National Wireless. “By integrating SD-WAN and SASE solutions, we’re equipping our customers with unbreakable connectivity, superior cloud performance, and advanced cybersecurity that’s simple to deploy and manage—all at competitive pricing designed to deliver value.”

The integration empowers National Wireless customers with:

Unbreakable internet connectivity: SD-WAN ensures seamless, high-speed performance for cloud applications and business-critical operations.

Enhanced cybersecurity: Cloud-based SASE solutions deliver quick deployment, scalability, and simplified management for robust protection.

Cost-effective innovation: Affordable, high-performance networking and security solutions are designed to optimize business operations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with National Wireless to bring our SD-WAN and SASE solutions to their customers,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Together, we’re enabling businesses to achieve superior network performance and cybersecurity without the complexity or high costs of traditional solutions.”

For more information about National Wireless enhanced Business Internet and cybersecurity offerings, visit www.nationalwireless.ca or contact +1 800-268-4655, extension 235.

To learn more about Adaptiv Networks solutions, visit www.adaptiv-networks.com or via LinkedIn.