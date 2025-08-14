Micheal McCollough talked about his role and strategies as the new Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Mimecast, particularly in relation to channel management and partnerships.

Micheal outlined his vision to integrate channel sales with business development and technical alliances to foster growth, particularly following Mimecast’s acquisitions of AWARE and Code42. He discussed the challenges faced by Chief Information Security Officers in a crowded vendor landscape and the necessity of simplifying security solutions for customers and partners. Additionally, he identified key factors for vendors to succeed with Managed Service Providers, including technology reliability, a channel-first approach, and clear incentives for partners.

He further explored the evolving role of Managed Service Providers in the context of AI adoption, noting the urgency for MSPs to engage with customers on AI solutions, as the demand for efficiency and expertise in professional environments grows. He shared his strategy for enhancing partner engagement and addressing challenges at Mimecast, focusing on a clear channel-first strategy and improved marketing efforts to boost partner visibility.

See our previous interview with Micheal here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/anomali-expanding-in-the-channel-through-msp-developed-tools/