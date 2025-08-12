Chris Savio, Senior Director, Product Marketing at GoTo (fka LogMeIn), talked about GoTo’s suite of solutions, particularly the Resolve product, which provides a unified endpoint management system designed to assist managed service providers (MSPs) in transitioning from legacy systems. Chris highlighted the product’s features, including remote monitoring, mobile device management, and integrated ticketing, emphasizing its potential to enhance service offerings and revenue streams for MSPs. He also touched on the importance of secure communication channels in the context of cybersecurity, with a focus on the zero trust architecture implemented in Resolve to mitigate risks associated with supply chain attacks.

Innovations in remote support were also a key topic, including the introduction of a camera share support feature that allows users to visually demonstrate device issues, thereby improving communication during remote assistance. He also described the benefits of consolidating tools for MSPs, which can lead to significant cost savings and increased productivity through automation.

Finally, Chris addressed the complexities of patch management, emphasizing the need for customized policies and proactive monitoring to enhance security and performance.

To find out more about Resolve, visit: https://www.logmein.com/products/resolve