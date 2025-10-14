LevelBlue announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cybereason, a leading cybersecurity firm known for its advanced Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, elite threat intelligence team, and digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities.

For clients and strategic partners, the acquisition delivers immediate value with stronger threat detection, faster response, and broader global coverage, all from a single, unified security partner. By combining LevelBlue’s AI-powered capabilities and industry-leading MDR offerings with Cybereason’s deep expertise, organizations can better address today’s complex cyber challenges while reducing operational complexity and risk.

“The addition of Cybereason is a strategic leap forward in our mission to become the most complete cybersecurity partner for our clients and strategic partners,” said Bob McCullen, CEO and Chairman of LevelBlue. “By combining Cybereason’s world-class XDR and DFIR capabilities with our AI-powered MDR and incident response, we can deliver unified protection that’s proactive, scalable, and purpose-built for today’s fast-evolving threats.”

As part of the transaction, SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Liberty Strategic Capital, known for investing in disruptive and innovative technology, will become investors in LevelBlue, underscoring strong confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and vision. With global leadership in AI and next-generation technologies, the firms further bolster LevelBlue’s position as a cybersecurity innovator in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“Cybersecurity is now inseparable from economic security and national resilience,” said Steven Mnuchin. “LevelBlue has rapidly established itself as a leader in integrated managed security services, and I look forward to helping guide its growth at a time when organizations worldwide are seeking trusted partners who understand the complexity of today’s threat landscape. I also want to thank Manish Narula, CEO of Cybereason, for his strong leadership in driving this outcome and propelling Cybereason into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

The acquisition enhances LevelBlue’s ability to deliver measurable, outcome-driven results, helping clients accelerate threat detection, reduce response times, and build long-term cyber resilience. It also marks a key step in LevelBlue’s broader strategy to unite the industry’s strongest organizations, technologies, and talent into one integrated partner. With recent acquisitions of Trustwave and Stroz Friedberg, LevelBlue continues to accelerate its position as the most complete cybersecurity partner for organizations looking to move from reactive defense to proactive resilience.

“Joining LevelBlue marks an exciting new chapter for Cybereason,” said Manish Narula, CEO of Cybereason. “This acquisition strengthens our collective capabilities across XDR, MDR, offensive security, DFIR, and cybersecurity consulting services, enabling us to unlock additional value for our clients and their counsel and cyber insurance partners globally.”

Expanded Capabilities and Global Reach for Clients and Strategic Partners

LevelBlue’s acquisition of Cybereason delivers several key enhancements for clients and strategic partners across all industries and regions:

Stronger Endpoint Security (XDR + MDR) : Cybereason’s advanced XDR capabilities are complementary with Trustwave’s industry-leading MDR offering and bolster LevelBlue’s native MDR service, providing faster, more accurate detection and response, helping clients reduce dwell time and contain threats before they spread.

: Cybereason’s advanced XDR capabilities are complementary with Trustwave’s industry-leading MDR offering and bolster LevelBlue’s native MDR service, providing faster, more accurate detection and response, helping clients reduce dwell time and contain threats before they spread. World-Class DFIR Services : Cybereason’s DFIR technology and services, coupled with the recent acquisition of Stroz Friedberg, immediately extends LevelBlue’s capacity, capability, and reach, creating extensive global coverage, unmatched technology-agnostic forensic expertise, and intelligence-driven speed to give organizations, and their counsel and cyber insurance partners, the confidence that every incident is met with the most effective response.

: Cybereason’s DFIR technology and services, coupled with the recent acquisition of Stroz Friedberg, immediately extends LevelBlue’s capacity, capability, and reach, creating extensive global coverage, unmatched technology-agnostic forensic expertise, and intelligence-driven speed to give organizations, and their counsel and cyber insurance partners, the confidence that every incident is met with the most effective response. Smarter Threat Intelligence : By unifying Cybereason’s research team with LevelBlue SpiderLabs, clients benefit from deeper visibility into emerging threat actors and attack techniques, paired with actionable insights.

: By unifying Cybereason’s research team with LevelBlue SpiderLabs, clients benefit from deeper visibility into emerging threat actors and attack techniques, paired with actionable insights. Offensive + Defensive Synergy : LevelBlue provides end-to-end security, including penetration testing, risk assessments, detection engineering, and constant monitoring, allowing clients to harden defenses while ensuring operational resilience.

: LevelBlue provides end-to-end security, including penetration testing, risk assessments, detection engineering, and constant monitoring, allowing clients to harden defenses while ensuring operational resilience. Simplified, Technology-Agnostic Integration : Whether clients rely on Microsoft, SentinelOne, or hybrid stacks, LevelBlue helps optimize their existing security investments to improve their overall cybersecurity outcomes.

: Whether clients rely on Microsoft, SentinelOne, or hybrid stacks, LevelBlue helps optimize their existing security investments to improve their overall cybersecurity outcomes. Enhanced Global Coverage: Cybereason’s strong presence in Japan, where it is among the largest providers, expands LevelBlue’s global footprint and regional delivery capabilities.

“Cybereason’s strength in XDR and digital forensics is a fantastic added capability that enables us to better serve our customers with deeper threat visibility, faster response, and greater confidence in the face of evolving cyber threats,” said Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President of AT&T Business Product and LevelBlue Board Member. “LevelBlue’s continued investment in advanced capabilities makes it an even more strategic partner for us and the organizations we support.”

LevelBlue continues to redefine what it means to be a cybersecurity partner, combining platform-led services, elite human expertise, and global insight to deliver measurable outcomes and lasting resilience for clients. From mid-market enterprises to the world’s most complex public and private organizations, LevelBlue offers a singular, unified security experience designed to reduce risk, increase operational confidence, and stay ahead of ever-evolving threats.