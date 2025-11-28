LevelBlue has completed its acquisition of Cybereason, the completed acquisition bolsters LevelBlue’s global leadership in managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, and cybersecurity consulting, creating one of the industry’s most comprehensive and integrated security platforms. Together, the companies combine AI-powered threat detection, elite human expertise, and world-class response capabilities to help clients reduce risk and build long-term cyber resilience.
“Today marks an exciting next chapter for LevelBlue and Cybereason,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “The completion of this acquisition brings together unmatched XDR, MDR, and DFIR capabilities, powered by AI and elite human expertise, to deliver the most unified and proactive cybersecurity experience in the market. Our shared goal is to help clients move beyond reactive defense to achieve true cyber resilience.”
As part of the completed transaction, SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Liberty Strategic Capital have become investors in LevelBlue, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and vision. Additionally, Steven T. Mnuchin, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital, has joined LevelBlue’s Board of Directors.
For clients and partners, the integration immediately expands LevelBlue’s service portfolio and geographic reach, with enhanced presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, particularly Japan, where Cybereason is among the leading cybersecurity providers. LevelBlue’s added capabilities can now deliver clients:
- Stronger Endpoint Security (XDR + MDR): Cybereason’s advanced XDR capabilities are complementary with Trustwave’s industry-leading MDR offering and bolster LevelBlue’s native MDR service, providing faster, more accurate detection and response, helping clients reduce dwell time and contain threats before they spread.
- World-Class DFIR Services: Cybereason’s DFIR technology and services, coupled with the recent acquisition of Stroz Friedberg, immediately extends LevelBlue’s capacity, capability, and reach, creating extensive global coverage, unmatched technology-agnostic forensic expertise, and intelligence-driven speed to give organizations, and their counsel and cyber insurance partners, the confidence that every incident is met with the most effective response.
- Smarter Threat Intelligence: By unifying Cybereason’s research team with LevelBlue SpiderLabs, clients benefit from deeper visibility into emerging threat actors and attack techniques, paired with actionable insights.
- Enhanced AI Capabilities: By combining Cybereason’s AI innovations with LevelBlue’s proprietary and leveraged agentic AI, LevelBlue can operate at machine speed while harnessing human expertise to significantly enhance detection, investigation, and response. This advanced integration not only accelerates and strengthens threat eradication but also improves accuracy by reducing false positives, enabling teams to focus on real threats with greater confidence and efficiency.
- Offensive + Defensive Synergy: LevelBlue provides end-to-end security, including penetration testing, risk assessments, detection engineering, and constant monitoring, allowing clients to harden defenses while ensuring operational resilience.
- Simplified, Technology-Agnostic Integration: Whether clients rely on Microsoft, SentinelOne, or hybrid stacks, LevelBlue helps optimize their existing security investments to improve their overall cybersecurity outcomes.
- Expanded Global Coverage: Cybereason’s strong presence in Japan, where it is among the largest providers, expands LevelBlue’s global footprint and regional delivery capabilities.