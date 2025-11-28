LevelBlue has completed its acquisition of Cybereason, the completed acquisition bolsters LevelBlue’s global leadership in managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, and cybersecurity consulting, creating one of the industry’s most comprehensive and integrated security platforms. Together, the companies combine AI-powered threat detection, elite human expertise, and world-class response capabilities to help clients reduce risk and build long-term cyber resilience.

“Today marks an exciting next chapter for LevelBlue and Cybereason,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “The completion of this acquisition brings together unmatched XDR, MDR, and DFIR capabilities, powered by AI and elite human expertise, to deliver the most unified and proactive cybersecurity experience in the market. Our shared goal is to help clients move beyond reactive defense to achieve true cyber resilience.”

As part of the completed transaction, SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Liberty Strategic Capital have become investors in LevelBlue, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and vision. Additionally, Steven T. Mnuchin, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital, has joined LevelBlue’s Board of Directors.

For clients and partners, the integration immediately expands LevelBlue’s service portfolio and geographic reach, with enhanced presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, particularly Japan, where Cybereason is among the leading cybersecurity providers. LevelBlue’s added capabilities can now deliver clients: