Guest: Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems, Pax8

Rob emphasized the growing significance of AI in the managed services industry, and highlighted the importance of understanding the overall journey of AI implementation and engaging effectively with end users. He noted that the small business market offers greater opportunities than the enterprise sector, advising MSPs to strategize for upcoming changes.

He also discussed the ongoing transformations in the managed services landscape, stressing the need for education and proactive client engagement to maintain competitiveness. He advised to be cautious against the rapid adoption of AI without proper guidelines, underscoring the necessity for safeguards as its capabilities expand.

