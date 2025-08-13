Guest: Matt Lee, Senior Director of Security and Compliance, Pax8

Friendly discussion with Matt as he reflected on his career and the critical importance of cybersecurity. He shared a significant experience as a director of security during a ransomware crisis, which fueled his commitment to making technology secure for future generations through principles like “secure by default” and “secure by design.” Matt also addressed the challenges of balancing work and personal life, particularly during his transition to a role requiring extensive travel, emphasizing adaptability and the importance of maintaining personal connections.

He also raised concerns about the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by small to mid-sized businesses, advocating for integrating security into technology from the beginning and educating these businesses to mitigate risks.

