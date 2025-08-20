Guest: Mike Psenka, Founder & CEO, Moovila

Mike talked about the community-oriented initiatives within the organization and the transformative potential of AI in project management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He highlighted how AI can automate tasks and enhance resource management, stressing the importance of deterministic AI to minimize errors in project scheduling. This approach is expected to boost productivity, customer satisfaction, and profit margins for MSPs.

He also underscored the need for MSPs to strengthen customer relationships through proactive strategies, including the implementation of an early warning system to manage risks effectively. Credibility and reliable communication are essential for building trust with customers, ultimately aiming to improve efficiency and provide peace of mind for both customers and partners.

