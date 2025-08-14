Guest: Nett Lynch, Client Strategy Expert (cVIO/vCISO), Kraft & Kennedy

Nett discussed her company’s strategy that combines traditional managed services with the newly established cybersecurity division, Legion. Legion offers services like security assessments and CISO advising, aimed at managed service providers (MSPs) that may not have the necessary resources for robust cybersecurity measures. The partnership model enables MSPs to present Legion’s offerings to their clients while safeguarding against client poaching. Nett also stressed the significance of education and collaboration within the MSP community to elevate cybersecurity maturity and pointed out the advantages of implementing passwordless systems to improve both efficiency and security.

