Guest: Carolyn April, Vice President, Research and Market Intelligence, Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA)

Carolyn talked about the recent success of the event, attributing it to a renewed focus on membership that has enhanced attendance and engagement, particularly with the return of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Carolyn also noted that the new leadership has revitalized the organization by prioritizing resources, networking, and education for members.

Recent findings from a long-standing state of the channel study revealed that many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are neglecting cybersecurity, with a significant portion underestimating their vulnerability to cyberattacks. This presents an opportunity for channel companies to provide essential cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into customer interactions is vital for business sustainability.

