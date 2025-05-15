Guest: Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, Acronis

Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer at Acronis, detailed his responsibilities in overseeing security operations and corporate IT infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity for collaboration between security and IT teams to enhance endpoint protection. He highlighted the increasing challenges posed by AI in cybercrime, which has broadened the range of potential threats. The conversation also addressed the issue of tech sprawl complicating security efforts.

He also pointed out that MSPs should carefully assess their resources when choosing cybersecurity solutions, advocating for integrated stacks to streamline management. He underscored the importance of having reliable security solutions and acknowledged Acronis’ role in providing adaptable platforms to address various security needs, emphasizing the integration of additional services to mitigate security gaps.