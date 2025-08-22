Guest: Pete Busam, Founder, Equilibrium Consulting

Equilibrium Consulting offers marketing services tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Its founder, Pete, introduced a trust mark marketing kit, created in partnership with GTIA, designed to assist MSPs in effectively promoting their cybersecurity trust mark. This kit offers resources for media outreach, social media strategies, and a timeline for ongoing marketing initiatives.

He addressed the challenges of validating cybersecurity claims, particularly for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and clarified the distinctions between SOC compliance and Trustmark certifications, noting that SOC compliance is primarily an accounting audit while Trustmark aligns with government standards. Organizations need these certifications to maintain stability and quality in a competitive landscape, especially with the emergence of AI in marketing.

