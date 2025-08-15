Guest: Vicky Bruns, Principal Product Marketing Manager, ConnectWise and Co-Chair of Channel Development Advisory Council, GTIA

Vicki discussed her role as co-chair of the Channel Development Advisory Council at GTIA, emphasizing the council’s mission to foster collaboration between vendors and IT service providers (ITSPs) through diverse membership and valuable educational content. She highlighted the need to understand partner requirements and adapt solutions accordingly, while also noting ConnectWise’s commitment to simplifying messaging and providing essential tools for ITSPs.

She shared her personal journey in the tech industry, underscoring the importance of community engagement and the positive trend of younger participants in the event, which could enhance future community development.

