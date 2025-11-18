Cheryl Rang, Vice President, Technology Solutions at Ingram Micro

Cheryl addressed the significant impact of AI on technology development, particularly in networking and security, noting the rise of sophisticated cyber threats that necessitate enhanced cybersecurity measures. Ingram Micro is committed to supporting partners with a comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and training on emerging threats.

Cheryl also discussed innovative AI advancements with Xvantage, particularly agentic AI, which improves customer and partner interactions. She emphasized the role of major marketplaces like AWS and Microsoft in technology procurement and encouraged partners to engage with Ingram for feedback to shape future solutions, assuring them that potential services could be integrated into upcoming roadmaps.

