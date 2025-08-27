Guest: Adam Crandall, CEO & Founder, Benji Pays, a financial software company that provides an accounts receivable automation and payment processing platform.

Adam is CEO of Benji Pays, a solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to automate accounts receivable and streamline payment collection. The platform integrates with popular accounting tools like QuickBooks and Xero, offering features such as auto payment processing and a self-serve portal for customers to manage their payment information and view past invoices. This automation reduces manual intervention, enhances billing accuracy, and minimizes administrative tasks for MSPs. The pricing model is structured as a flat fee per transaction, making it an affordable option for users.

Be sure to check out other great ChannelCon stories and interviews here