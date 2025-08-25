Guest: Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channels & Alliances, Barracuda, a global technology company that specializes in cybersecurity solutions.

Michelle shared her experiences and insights from her 30 years in the channel. She highlighted Barracuda’s positive culture and the rapid innovation in its product offerings, including Barracuda One and Managed XDR, which aim to streamline operations for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). She stressed the importance of expanding the ecosystem to increase value for partners and their customers, as well as the significance of co-selling and engaging with partners in the field to foster growth.

