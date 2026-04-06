Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat, talked about how partners can grow revenue by selling integrated storage-plus-cyber solutions. He described Infinidat’s InfiniBox family and the InfiniSafe software capability as embedding cyber storage security and resilience to enable fast recovery from malware and ransomware within storage systems. He recommended that partners align infrastructure and cybersecurity practices and jointly sell integrated storage-plus-cyber solutions to expand deal size, margin, and customer value. Partners should position the offering as a consultative solution rather than a quick sale to capture higher value.

He also warned that AI workloads are a growing enterprise target and must be protected because compromised enterprise data will produce compromised AI outcomes.

See other interviews with Infinidat here.