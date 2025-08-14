A powerful, portable and innovative projector delivering vibrant colours, fluid motion and stunning 4K resolution — anytime, anywhere — is now available in Canada.

The Hisense M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector is a powerhouse device packed into a compact shell. Delivering an immersive 4K cinematic viewing experience anywhere, it is powered by innovative technologies never before seen in a compact, portable format.

“The M2 Pro is a paradigm shift for portable home theatre,” says Puneet Jain, Senior Director of Marketing and Ecommerce at Hisense Canada. “Whether you’re hosting a backyard movie night, streaming your favourite shows on the go, or upgrading your gaming setup, the M2 Pro lets you take your entertainment anywhere. It’s a game changer for Canadians who want big-screen quality without the bulk.”

As the smallest, lightest and most portable 4K laser projector in the Hisense Laser Cinema Product category, the M2 Pro delivers a premium entertainment experience on a screen that can range from 65 inches up to a massive 200 inches. Powered by the intuitive and popular VIDAA Smart OS, it allows users to stream from the top content providers in the market, including Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video. The M2Pro also features:

Big Tech in a Small Package — At the heart of the M2 Pro is AI 4K Clarity, a sophisticated suite of algorithms working in harmony to upscale content into stunning 4K detail, reduce noise and enhance HDR contrast for an unparalleled picture. With more than 2 million micromirrors and precision DLP system, the M2 Pro projects razor-sharp images with stunning detail. The image is brought to life through Pure Triple Colour Laser technology that uses discrete red, green and blue lasers to build an exceptionally wide colour gamut.

— At the heart of the M2 Pro is AI 4K Clarity, a sophisticated suite of algorithms working in harmony to upscale content into stunning 4K detail, reduce noise and enhance HDR contrast for an unparalleled picture. With more than 2 million micromirrors and precision DLP system, the M2 Pro projects razor-sharp images with stunning detail. The image is brought to life through Pure Triple Colour Laser technology that uses discrete red, green and blue lasers to build an exceptionally wide colour gamut. Advanced Imaging — Whether projecting in tight quarters onto the 65-inch screen or going for an all-out theatre experience with 200 inches, the M2 Pro ensures seamless and high quality viewing experience in virtually any environment. The projector’s Optical Zoom feature is a major technological advancement, enabling the image to be adjusted without compromising the full 4K sharpness — a crucial advantage that sets the M2 Pro apart from digital-only zoom solutions that degrade quality.

— Whether projecting in tight quarters onto the 65-inch screen or going for an all-out theatre experience with 200 inches, the M2 Pro ensures seamless and high quality viewing experience in virtually any environment. The projector’s Optical Zoom feature is a major technological advancement, enabling the image to be adjusted without compromising the full 4K sharpness — a crucial advantage that sets the M2 Pro apart from digital-only zoom solutions that degrade quality. Convenience — Ease of use is paramount to the M2 Pro’s design, powered by cutting-edge automation. Advanced features make setup effortless: Seamless auto keystone correction and auto focus ensure the image is always sharp and perfectly aligned, eliminating manual tweaking. The intelligent seven-tailored wall colour adaptation automatically adjusts projected colours to compensate for the hue of the projection surface, guaranteeing vivid, accurate colours even when projecting directly onto a non-white wall — a groundbreaking feature for truly adaptable projection.

— Ease of use is paramount to the M2 Pro’s design, powered by cutting-edge automation. Advanced features make setup effortless: Seamless auto keystone correction and auto focus ensure the image is always sharp and perfectly aligned, eliminating manual tweaking. The intelligent seven-tailored wall colour adaptation automatically adjusts projected colours to compensate for the hue of the projection surface, guaranteeing vivid, accurate colours even when projecting directly onto a non-white wall — a groundbreaking feature for truly adaptable projection. Immersive Sound — With built-in Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X technology, the M2 Pro pushes out rich, spatial sound without the need for external speakers. Whether streaming from a smartphone, laptop or console, it provides a cinematic audio experience.

“The M2 Pro reflects our commitment to innovation — delivering a stunning big-screen experience in a compact, portable design,” says Puneet. “This breakthrough projector redefines home entertainment, bringing 4K visuals to life with unmatched flexibility and ease.”

The Hisense M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector will be available in Canada through all authorized Hisense retailers in August.

For more information, please visit hisense-canada.com.