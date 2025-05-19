Paul Hettesheimer, VP Enterprise Sales at Hexnode, talked about the increasing focus on artificial intelligence in the industry and the challenges organizations face with multiple management tools, which complicate the enforcement of consistent security policies across various platforms.

Hexnode recently launched Hexnode UEM MSP, a streamlined unified endpoint management platform for Managed Service Providers, which has evolved to support a wide range of operating systems, thereby simplifying device management for IT teams. Paul discussed the latest MSP platform’s benefits, including cost savings, operational efficiencies, and the ability to create consistent security policies that mitigate vulnerabilities.

