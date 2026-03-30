Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, detailed Fortra’s transformation from a high-velocity acquisition engine—completing 20 integrations in just five years—into a unified cybersecurity powerhouse. The company has consolidated its diverse portfolio, which spans data protection, DSPM, DLP, brand protection, and vulnerability management, under a single cohesive brand at Fortra. Central to this evolution is the Fortra One platform, which provides partners with unified visibility and white-label capabilities, allowing them to present a comprehensive security suite under their own brand.

Faraz also highlighted a decisive channel-first shift, supported by a redesigned partner program that guarantees margins and introduces aggressive incentives for cross-selling the full product stack. By simplifying its resource hubs and streamlining its engagement model, Fortra aims to reduce partner friction and drive deeper market penetration. Don’t miss the Fortra Americas Partner Conference in Orlando at the end of April, where the company will further detail its roadmap for platform-led growth and partner-centric innovation.