Eric Parent is a top Cyber Security Expert specializing in Senior Management coaching. Ex-Military with over 30 years experience at all levels. Focused on high value executive coaching since 2009. Teaching two university classes on Cyber Security and Cyber Terrorism (Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal & HEC). His credentials include crisis management, pilot IMITI CISSP ISSAP CRISC CGEIT CISM CNE MCSE CCDA CCSE.

Eric will participate in two crucial cybersecurity panels: “Building a Cybersecurity Resilient Managed Services” and “Preparing for A Cybersecurity Incident.” These subjects are widely considered the most vital for best practices in the field. Additionally, the panel will address several other topics, including the latest trends in cyberattacks and AI-driven defense strategies.

Eric is based in Quebec so MSPs and other IT Consultants will want to add Eric into their network to support some of the crucial cybersecurity requirements of their clients and learn how to best make the case for smarter cybersecurity investments.

To learn more or book your seat: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/