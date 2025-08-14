ESET celebrates the ten year anniversary of its Canadian operations. Since August 13, 2015, ESET Canada has grown steadily, earning the trust of more than 15,000 businesses nationwide. The Canadian sales and marketing operations in Toronto are strengthened through collaboration with the ESET Research Centre in Montreal, a key contributor to the company’s global threat research and regional threat detection capabilities.

“In the last ten years, we have built a world-class operations filled with passionate people who work day in and day out to support our local customers and partners with their pressing cybersecurity needs,” said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager, ESET Canada. “The Canadian team is proud to mark this moment – not just as a reflection of how far we’ve come, but as a launchpad for where we’re going. Our presence here has allowed us to deepen relationships with partners, customers, and communities, while helping Canadian organizations thrive with world-class security in an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

As an advocate for cybersecurity innovation in Canada, ESET has forged strong ties with leading tech ecosystems, including the city of Markham, home to its Canadian head office. Markham’s vibrant technology sector and collaborative business environment make it a strategic base for ESET’s continued engagement coast-to-coast.

Over the past decade, ESET Canada has grown its presence through strong reseller partnerships, a focus on key verticals such as education, manufacturing and critical infrastructure, and expanded services to meet the evolving threat landscape.



10 highlights from ESET Canada’s 10-year journey include:

Nationwide Expansion: Enhanced presence across Canada, including increased support and engagement in Western Canada through dedicated tech, sales, and customer-facing roles.

Brand Visibility: Secured the company’s first major league sponsorship with the Calgary Flames.

Cloud-First Infrastructure: Opened a Canadian data centre to address data sovereignty. Today, more than 51 per cent of ESET Canada’s endpoint customers are on the cloud, surpassing the national average of 48.1 per cent. (Analysis: Mason)Strategic Relocation: Moved operations to Markham to deepen ties with Canada’s innovation hub.

Industry Recognition: In 2025, ESET Canada received its 17th eCN Reseller Choice Award and its first Markham Board of Trade Excellence Award for High Quality and Serv

Partner-First Mode: Established a robust partner ecosystem, with 95 per cent of revenue flowing through the reseller channel.

MSP Growth: Achieved consistent double-digit growth in MSP (Managed Service Provider) sales, driven by strong partner enablement, scalable offerings, and growing demand for flexible, subscription-based cybersecurity solutions.

MDR Expansion: Launched and scaled MDR (Managed Detection and Response) — now ESET Canada’s fastest-growing service.

Market Positioning: Maintained a consistent top 8 market position in the Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) according to Gartner. In a rapidly shifting vendor landscape, ESET’s stability and trusted performance continue to stand out.

Customer Loyalty: Achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 54, far above industry benchmarks and a clear sign of customer trust.

“Establishing a local team in Canada gave us the ability to be more responsive to the needs of Canadian businesses and consumers,” added Ryan Grant, Leader of ESET North America. “We’ve built a strong foundation here, and we’re energized for the next decade of innovation and growth.”

In addition to supporting more than 15,000 Canadian businesses, ESET helps safeguard households and individuals across the country with award-winning protection for smartphones, laptops, and connected homes.

“ESET’s mission to deliver cutting-edge, unobtrusive protection really resonates in Canada,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer, ESET. “This anniversary is not only a celebration of the past, but a bold step into the future.”

This milestone in Canada comes as ESET celebrates 35 years as a global pioneer in proactive digital protection. Since 1987, ESET has grown into one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, protecting more than 100 million users across 180 countries with innovative, AI-native security solutions.



ESET maintains regional offices in Bratislava, San Diego, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, supporting its vision of building a safer digital future for everyone.