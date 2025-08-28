EnGenius Technologies Inc. announced the official launch and immediate availability of the ECW510 Wi-Fi 7 indoor access point. Expanding the company’s line of affordable Wi-Fi 7 access points, the ECW510 makes next-generation wireless networking even more accessible for small businesses. Ideal for deployments in small offices, retail shops, motels, apartments, and cafés or small restaurants, the ECW510 delivers enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 7 performance in everyday business environments.

EnGenius ECW510: Reliable Wi-Fi 7 Made Simple for Small Businesses

Powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 platform, the ECW510 delivers dual band 2×2 Wi-Fi 7 performance with aggregated speeds up to 5 Gbps. At an MSRP of just $129, the ECW510 redefines value in professional-grade networking—empowering IT professionals, managed service providers (MSPs), and integrators to deliver reliable, future-ready connectivity at a disruptive price point.

The ECW510 is equipped with essential features including:

High-speed tri-band performance (up to 5 Gbps) for less than the cost of many Wi-Fi 6 access points. Easy to Set Up: Use the free EnGenius Cloud To-Go app—most networks are running in under 5 minutes.

Use the free EnGenius Cloud To-Go app—most networks are running in under 5 minutes. No Hidden Fees: Centralized cloud management comes license-free, saving ongoing costs.

Centralized cloud management comes license-free, saving ongoing costs. Coverage & Capacity: Delivers strong Wi-Fi across up to 1,000 sq. ft. and supports up to 400 connected devices at once.

Delivers strong Wi-Fi across up to 1,000 sq. ft. and supports up to 400 connected devices at once. Built for Growth: Supports multiple access points, making it easy to expand as your business grows.

Supports multiple access points, making it easy to expand as your business grows. Secure and Reliable: WPA3 Enterprise-grade security and a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

Strategic Affordability Meets Technical Excellence

ECW510 incorporates the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations, including:

Faster, smoother Wi-Fi 7 with wider channels, smarter traffic handling, and less lag.

Stays reliable in busy spaces—ideal for cafés, retail shops, and small offices.

Easy upgrade with 2.5G Ethernet and PoE+, using just 18.7W power.

Backward compatible, so older Wi-Fi devices still work.

Lowering the Barrier to Wi-Fi 7

“With the ECW510, EnGenius is expanding our affordable Wi-Fi 7 lineup and delivering advanced connectivity at a price point SMBs can act on immediately,” said Roger Liu, Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. “With its 1,000 square foot coverage, support for 400 users, and intuitive cloud management, the ECW510 is a simple, powerful way for businesses to modernize their networks.”

From small offices and retail shops to motels, apartments, and cafés, the ECW510 ensures businesses of all sizes can finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 7—without the enterprise price tag.

Availability

The ECW510 is now shipping through authorized EnGenius resellers and distribution partners. For more information, visit:

https://www.engeniustech.com/high-performance-wifi7.html



