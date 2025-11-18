The new ECC500 AI camera brings cutting-edge intelligence to the edge, delivering advanced object detection, real-time classification, smarter alerts, and enhanced situational awareness for today’s most demanding environments—including hospitality, MDU, commercial buildings, retail, and education. By processing AI events directly on-device, the ECC500 dramatically reduces false positives and speeds up response times, giving organizations faster insights with greater accuracy.

“Our vision is to deliver enterprise-level intelligence without the enterprise-level complexity,” said Roger Lui, CEO at EnGenius Technologies. “The ECC500 pushes AI to the edge, providing faster detection, richer insights, and a more intuitive security experience for organizations of all sizes.”

For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/ai-cloud-edge-camera-surveillance.html