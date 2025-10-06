Andy Larin, CEO of AllCareIT, an MSP and cybersecurity firm based in Kingston, shared insights from his extensive experience in the IT industry, emphasizing the importance of responsible AI usage and the need for businesses to recognize their vulnerabilities to cyber threats. He highlighted that many small to medium-sized businesses mistakenly believe they are not at risk, advocating for a cultural shift where cybersecurity is treated as a collective responsibility led by the C-suite. He underscored the emotional and financial repercussions of cyber incidents, stressing the necessity for proactive measures and continuous learning in the face of evolving threats.

Andy also delved into the impact of AI on cybersecurity practices, explaining how cybercriminals utilize Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and automated tools to exploit vulnerabilities. He presented a structured approach for organizations to manage AI, advocating for governance policies to prevent data leaks and misuse.

Andy will be part of a panel at our upcoming Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Toronto on November 26th. See details here.