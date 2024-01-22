Presenter: Craig Ellrod and Mariana Padilla of HACKERverse

The podcast centered around the World Hacker Games, a platform for testing the skills of hackers and vendors in a competitive environment. The team discussed the potential for the World Hacker Games to address challenges in the cybersecurity industry, including evaluating cybersecurity companies, elevating the profiles of ethical hackers, and providing a practical platform for skill development and job recruitment. They also emphasized the value proposition for vendors in participating in the games, with a focus on the potential to reinvigorate marketing efforts and engage customers in a new and impactful way.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/services/hackerverse/