Presenters: Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Evgeniy Kharam, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

The discussion, centered on cloud service outages and cybersecurity trends, immediately addressed the need for operational resiliency amid increasing cloud platform dependency. Evgeniy stressed that businesses must prepare for outages and design critical systems to function in degraded modes, suggesting specialized AI training for cloud solutions. Adam and Nim highlighted the growing threats posed by AI-driven malicious actors and synthetic identity fraud, underscoring the necessity of understanding vendor capabilities and the high financial cost of downtime.

