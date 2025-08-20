Presenters: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

In this discussion, Evgeniy shared insights from the recent Black Hat event, highlighting the event’s focus on vulnerability research, contrasting it with the leadership-oriented discussions at RSA. The group acknowledged the need for strategic planning to maximize networking opportunities and the value of face-to-face interactions, despite the rise of remote communication.

The focus of the discussion was on the dangers of AI poisoning, with Nim warning about the sophistication of cyber threats and the potential for silent viruses to infiltrate systems undetected. Evgeniy added that new AI developments could introduce vulnerabilities, referencing a recent exploit that allowed manipulation of AI tools. The group discussed the implications of AI systems communicating autonomously and the importance of asset management for proprietary AI models. They also noted the lack of regulatory frameworks in Canada regarding ethical AI use, emphasizing the responsibility of organizations to ensure the integrity of their AI systems.

Dont miss our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit on Nov. 26th in Toronto, aimed at fostering collaboration among managed service providers, chief information security officers, and other stakeholders. The event will feature a unique “Shark Tank” format for vendor presentations and expert-led discussions on various topics.

To learn more on Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/