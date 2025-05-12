Lance Smith, CEO of Cy4Data Labs, provided an overview of the company’s recent launch and successful $10 million funding round, highlighting its stealth mode development phase and revenue generation.

He emphasized the critical issue of data breaches and presented a unique encryption method that secures individual fields within database records. This approach allows data to remain protected even when accessed by unauthorized parties, with decryption occurring only at the endpoint for authorized users. He also addressed the potential threats posed by quantum computing to traditional encryption methods, and reassured that their technology, which utilizes symmetric keys and dedicated field-level encryption, is designed to withstand quantum attacks.

The discussion further delved into the implementation of their encryption technology, which can be integrated with minimal changes and within a day. Lance highlighted the importance of a data-centric approach to cybersecurity, focusing on securing data at its core to enhance recovery capabilities and business resilience.