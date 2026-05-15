Guest: Michael Becce, CEO of MRB Public Relations, a company which provides PR and communications services specifically for companies in the technology, information technology, and cybersecurity sectors.

Michael will be presenting a planned program to integrate public relations into channel marketing. The initiative is a comprehensive offering to better align vendors and MSPs so both parties leverage each other’s contacts, solutions, and marketing resources.

The stated program goal is to align vendors and MSPs so vendors can leverage MSP relationships and MSPs can leverage vendor solutions, expertise, and funds (including MDF), joint announcements, product feedback, and case studies to grow both businesses.

The proposed service is organized into three buckets: (1) original vendor content creation for social and email use, (2) identifying newsworthy vendor–partner stories and producing press releases with quotes and embedded content for publication, and (3) conducting interviews that feature MSPs and vendors together to bring press releases to life.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/