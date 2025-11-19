Guest: Denis Villeneuve, Cybersecurity and Resiliency Practice Lead, of Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider.

Kyndryl’s strategy focuses on insights driving smarter security and resiliency. They leverage a digital business platform called Kyndryl Bridge, which uses AI and data insights from customers’ IT estates (both managed and unmanaged) to improve efficiencies. The goal is to ensure customers’ minimal viable organization remains operational during a cyber incident, allowing them to quickly identify and recover their critical assets.

