Guest: Emily Surak, Business Development Associate at Dell Technologies, a multinational technology company. It was formed in 2016 from the merger of two major tech powerhouses: Dell Inc., known for personal computers, and EMC Corporation, a leader in data storage and enterprise technology.

Emily will represent the Dell Expert Network program, a free rewards and incentives offering for MSPs and IT consultants, including dedicated account management, Dell rewards, and special pricing. Dell is a familiar brand with hardware that includes security features that can reduce support burden for MSPs, and the Expert Network provides a route to participate in Dell sales without direct hardware resale.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/