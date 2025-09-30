Guest: Fred Donkor, Account Manager at Dell Technologies, a multinational technology company. It was formed in 2016 from the merger of two major tech powerhouses: Dell Inc., known for personal computers, and EMC Corporation, a leader in data storage and enterprise technology.

Fred talked about Dell’s latest AI-empowered notebooks, which have garnered significant attention at industry events, alongside a broader range of desktops and servers tailored for various industries. Hw highlighted the notebooks’ unique copilot button designed to enhance productivity, even in offline scenarios, and emphasized Dell’s strategy to integrate AI into their hardware to maintain a competitive edge.

Additionally, Fred introduced the Dell Expert Network, a program for managed service providers (MSPs) that allows them to refer clients for hardware purchases while earning rewards points. This initiative includes assigning a technology advisor to each MSP to streamline the quoting and billing process, enabling them to focus on managed services and add service fees, all while ensuring competitive pricing for clients.

