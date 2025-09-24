Significant changes will be coming at the next ChannelNext event in Calgary, from October 23-24, with pre- and post-event AI training on October 22 and 25.

Randal Wark and Julian explain that the event’s core focus is no longer just on speakers but on Mastermind Peer Groups, which have been fully integrated into the program. Every expert speaker will now also lead a hands-on, interactive mastermind session, allowing attendees to deep-dive into topics that are most relevant to them.

The event will offer peer groups on a wide variety of subjects, including:

Exiting a business

AI implementation

Cybersecurity

Leadership

Vendor-specific channel growth

Transitioning from an MSP to an MSSP

The goal is to move beyond passive listening and provide attendees with concrete, actionable tools to grow their businesses. ChannelNext is agnostic and focused on helping channel partners become stronger, regardless of which vendor they work with. This new model will make the event the most impactful and important a professional can attend all year.

