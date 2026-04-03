Gary Orenstein, Chief Customer Officer for Bitwarden, ’talked about the company’s renewed emphasis on MSPs and the rationale for that focus. Password management maps well to the MSP delivery model because it raises baseline security, enables safe sharing of sensitive data, and creates recurring, sticky customer relationships for partners.

Gary then described recent product innovations for channel partners, beginning with the Access Intelligence dashboard that gives visibility into weak passwords and where credentials live across environments. He talked about the newly announced Agent Access SDK, which lets automated agents request vault data subject to human-in-the-loop approvals.

See our past interview with Gary: https://www.e-channelnews.com/bitwarden-launches-new-tools-for-msps/