Azul recently announced a new Managed Services Program built on Azul Intelligence Cloud, allowing Managed Service Providers to white-label Java compliance, security, and code efficiency capabilities for their customers.

Simon Taylor, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances of the company talked about the new program and outlined Azul’s commitment to providing alternative licensing solutions for Java. The program is designed to enable partners to deliver actionable insights to customers efficiently, without requiring extensive resources. Simon highlighted the growing importance of managed services in the market.

