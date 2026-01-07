Mel Kolinski & Staci Corbett Named President and Vice President

Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the indirect channel of the telecom and IT industry, announced today its 2026 Board of Directors, who lead ACW’s mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders. The organization has elected four new board members who will serve two-year terms beginning in January 2026.

The new 11-member board also has selected its new officers for the 2026 term.

Mel Kolinski, Senior Director of Sales & Partnerships for Ostra Cybersecurity, was named President. Kolinski joined the board in 2025 and served as Chair of ACW’s Local Chapters Committee. Previously, she was Co-Chair of the ACW Events Committee and Co-Moderator for the ACW Local Chapter in Minnesota.

Staci Corbett, Director, Channel Marketing at Fusion Connect, was selected as Vice President. Corbett joined the board in 2024 and has served as Chair of ACW’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEI&B) Committee.

Sommer Figone, Director, Field Enablement at RapidScale, will continue in her role as Secretary. She joined the board in 2024 and also served as Chair of the ACW Events Committee.

The Treasurer will be announced at a later date.

Newly elected board members include:

Laura Gibbs, Channel Sales and Marketing expert and Co-Chair of the ACW Mentoring Committee

Shannon Orr, Senior Director of National Strategic Partners at AVANT and Moderator of ACW’s Chicago Local Chapter

Meg Thompson, Strategic Architecture Manager at CCI Systems, Chair of the ACW Events Committee and member of the ACW Mentoring Committee.

Jen Waltz, Chief Information Security Officer at IMAJENATIVE, and member of the ACW Membership Committee.

Returning board members include:

Madison Beedy, Director of Channel Sales at EarthLink and Chair of the ACW Sponsorship Committee

Tracy Hali, Executive leader in People, Partner and Customer Success, Co-chair of the ACW Mentoring Committee and member of the Membership committee.

Holly B. Hunt, Senior Director of Channel Program Management, CyberMaxx, and former Chair of the ACW Communications Committee

Jackie Steinberg, Channel Chief at DartPoints and Co-Chair of the ACW Awards Committee

“This board represents the strength, diversity, and momentum of the ACW community,” said incoming ACW President Kolinski, “Each of these leaders brings a deep commitment to advancing women in the channel, and I’m excited to work together as we build on ACW’s legacy and continue expanding our impact.”

ACW also acknowledges the extraordinary contributions of outgoing board members, including:

Mayka Rosales-Peterson, Director, Partner Marketing Americas, IBM, who served on the board for three years, including the last two as ACW’s President. Prior to that, she was ACW’s Communications Chair for two years.

Akilah Murrell, Director of Channel Marketing at F5, who served on the board for four years, including the last two as ACW’s Vice President. Prior to that, she was Chair of ACW’s Mentorship Committee for a year.

Ashley Cole, Senior Channel Manager at AppDirect and ACW Finance Committee Chair, who served on the board for three years, including the last two years as ACW’s Treasurer.

“We’re incredibly grateful to ACW’s outgoing board members for their dedication and leadership,” said incoming ACW Vice President Corbett. “Their service helped shape the organization ACW is today, and their contributions will continue to influence ACW’s mission and community for years to come.”