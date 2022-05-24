Hornetsecurity announced the acquisition of IT-Seal, a security awareness training company. This is the latest in a spate of growth-boosting acquisitions by Hornetsecurity since 2019, where the company purchased Spamina, the Spanish market leader for cloud email security solutions; followed by its British market Partner EveryCloud, in 2020; Altaro, a global provider of backup solutions and Zerospam, a Canadian email security leader, both in 2021. Backed by Verdane, the specialist Northern European growth equity investor, and PSG Equity, a growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, the company grew to 400 employees and a strong international network of 5,000+ channel partners in recent years.



Helping companies establish a sustainable security culture

Located in Darmstadt, Germany, IT-Seal specialises in establishing a sustainable security culture. It employs innovative technologies to train employees at businesses and organizations worldwide. The company uses a scientific, patented security awareness indicator (Employee Security Index – ESI) to make security awareness measurable and comparable.



IT-Seals activities stem from the position that every person makes an important contribution to everyone’s IT security. As a result, the company focuses on the human factor, with the vision to help secure both the digital society and the economy.



The three co-founders, David Kelm, Alex Wyllie and Yannic Ambach, will remain on board and continue to develop the product and its range of services.



reach in the global B2B community, introducing our security training services to companies and organizations of all sizes and in all industries. This is in line with our mission to enable IT security managers to train their employees individually and reliably through our award-winning automation engine and easy-to-use workflow so that they can protect their company.”